Two Ukrainian drones shot down in Bryansk Region - defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian drones were shot down early on Thursday in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 0:10 a.m. Moscow time on September 14, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of two plane-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems over the Bryansk Region," it said.

Earlier, the ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region at about 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.