Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 77 times in past day, 3 civilians killed

DONETSK, August 30. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 77 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, leaving three civilians dead, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 77 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "276 munitions of various types were fired."

The attacks left three civilians dead. Five houses and one object of infrastructure were damaged.

A total of 80 shelling attacks were registered on the republic’s territory on the previous day, Monday, August 28.