Body of third 'extreme tourist' found in Moskva River

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The body of the third person who died after an excursion touring Moscow’s underground sewer systems was reported missing in the midst of unusually heavy rainfall was found in the Moskva River, emergency services told TASS.

"The body of an unidentified woman has been found in the Moskva River, she became the third victim after a tour of the underground water conduit," the source said.

According to him, the exact number of people who went on an excursion to Moscow’s underground sewer systems and were lost is being established. Preliminary, the group may have consisted of eight people.

The excursion took place the day before. When a heavy downpour began in Moscow, people were underground. According to preliminary data, water levels rose sharply during the sudden downpour, giving the thrill-seekers little chance of surviving the ravaging rainwater. Earlier, rescuers found the bodies of a man about 40 years of age and a girl in the Moskva River, their identities are being established. According to a number of Telegram channels, Dmitry Markushkin, an employee of the Lanit group, as well as his 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old nephew, had gone missing in an underground water conduit in Moscow.