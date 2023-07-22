Suspicious crate labeled ‘Radium’ found near CSTO headquarters in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A suspicious crate labeled "Radium" has been discovered at the Collective Security Treaty Organization headquarters in Moscow, a source in emergency services told TASS Saturday.

"A crate with wires and a label ‘Radium’ was discovered on a tree near the CSTO headquarters on the Leningradsky Avenue. Specialists have been dispatched for examination," the source said.

The CSTO was established in 1992. The organization includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.