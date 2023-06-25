Light-engine plane crashes in Moscow region

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. A light-engine plane crashed in the Moscow region, the emergency services told TASS.

"A plane crashed in the Stupino district near the village of Malino. Two people died," the source said.

According to the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry for the Moscow region, there were no casualties and no destruction on the ground.

The Russian Investigative Committee told TASS that a criminal case has been opened, investigators and criminologists are working at the scene.

According to the agency, the civilian Yakovlev Yak-52 light-engine aircraft took off from Malino near Stupino in the Moscow Region. According to preliminary data, the pilot and a passenger died in the incident.