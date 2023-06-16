Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 31 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, June 17. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 31 times over the past day, one civilian was killed and nine more were wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments of four residential localities in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used strike drones, as well as 152mm and 155mm artillery guns.

As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 168 munitions against DPR, the mission reported on its Telegram channel.

Two houses and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the shelling.

A total of 21 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on June 15.