Victims of Ukrainian strike on temporary housing suffered burns, CO poisoning – governor

GENICHESK, June 10. /TASS/. The victims of a recent Ukrainian strike on a temporary accommodation center for people evacuated from flooded areas in the Kherson Region have been hospitalized with burns and carbon monoxide poisoning, the region’s Interim Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Rossiya-24.

"People are being taken to medical centers, ICU vehicles are working. They have burns, carbon monoxide poisoning. Most of them will be saved, but if [burns cover] 70%, these people are now being airlifted by air ambulances to Crimea, to a burns hospital, where they will receive as much assistance as possible," said Saldo.

Ukraine on Saturday morning inflicted a strike, tentatively with Storm Shadow missiles, on a temporary accommodation center for people evacuated from flooded areas in the Kherson Region, killing a woman, A Kherson Region emergency services official told reporters that two missiles had been downed by Russian air defenses, but another two fell near the temporary accommodation center at the Arabat Spit.