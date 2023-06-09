Two people wounded in drone crash in Voronezh treated, no hospitalization required

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Doctors have treated the two people wounded in a drone crash in Voronezh, they did not require hospitalization, a duty officer at the city's emergency medical station told TASS on Friday.

"There was a call on Belinsky Street, the victims have scratches. They were treated on the spot, hospitalization was not necessary," she said.

On Friday, the Voronezh Region governor said that a drone had crashed on Belinsky Street in Voronezh, and special services were working at the site.