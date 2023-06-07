State of emergency declared in Kherson Region due to Kakhovka HPP’s dam collapse

TASS, June 7. The authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Kherson Region due to the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam, emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"A state of emergency is now in effect in the Kherson Region," the source said.

Earlier, a state of emergency was declared in the Novaya Kakhovka district.

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves at the dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point. There are currently 15 settlements in the flooded area. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated, though authorities have said no large-scale evacuations are necessary. The collapse of the plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.