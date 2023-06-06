Over 600 houses flooded after Kakhovka HPP’s dam collapse — emergency services

TASS, June 6. Six hundred houses in three settlements of the Novaya Kakhovka district have been flooded, emergency services told TASS.

"According to the latest data, six hundred houses in three settlements of the Novaya Kakhovka district are flooded, the state of emergency has been declared," the source said.

Vladimir Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region, earlier reported that at night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike against the Kakhovka HPP presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves that triggered an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level has already exceeded 10 meters. There are currently 14 settlements in the flooded area, and a total of about 80 villages may be inundated. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated, though authorities have said no large-scale evacuations are necessary. The collapse of the plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Agricultural fields along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.