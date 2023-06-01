Two people hurt in Belgorod explosion tentatively caused by drone — governor

BELGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. Two people have suffered injuries in an explosion in the city of Belgorod that was, tentatively, caused by a drone crashing onto a road, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"An unidentified device has exploded in Belgorod. According to preliminary data, a UAV crashed into a roadway. Two people were hurt. An ambulance is taking one man to City Hospital No. 2 with a suspected concussion. The other man suffered slight bruising and refused hospitalization," the governor said on Telegram.

The governor also said a car had been damaged.

"First responders and a team of investigators are working at the scene," he said.