One person wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Russian settlement

BELGOROD, May 31. /TASS/. A young man sustained wounds in a bombardment of the Bogun-Gorodok village in the Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"There has been one person injured in the Borisovsky district. When the outskirts of the Bogun-Gorodok village were shelled, one of the shells hit a road with shrapnel striking a car and a driver. Passers-by took him to a hospital. <…> The young man is wounded in the right forearm, he was admitted to a trauma ward in moderate condition," the governor said.

According to Gladkov, the wounded young man is receiving the necessary medical aid.