One killed, two injured in Ukrainian attack on shelter for evacuees in southwest Russia

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. One person was killed and two were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled a shelter for evacuated residents in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"A security guard of the facility <…> was killed. Two people were injured and admitted to intensive care in serious condition. One victim suffered a penetrating wound to the stomach, the other sustained penetrating wounds to the chest. They have been operated on and are now receiving the required treatment," the official said.