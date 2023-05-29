Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 33 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, May 30. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 33 times over the past day, one civilian was reported to be killed and two more wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used multiple-launch rocket systems as well as 152mm and 155mm artillery guns. As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 210 munitions against DPR, the mission reported on its Telegram channel.

The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded DPR’s populated areas of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, Makeyevka, Ozeryanovka, Vladimirovka and Komsomolskoye.

One civilian was killed and two more sustained wounds, while seven houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling

A total of 48 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on May 27.