Four civilians wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Shebekino, Belgorod Region governor says

BELGOROD, May 29. /TASS/. Four people were wounded when Ukrainian forces shelled a factory in the town of Shebekino, Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday on his Telegram channel.

"There are four casualties: all men, employees of a factory, have been taken to the hospital with respiratory tract burns and carbon monoxide poisoning. One [man] is in intensive care; he is in serious condition, while three [others] have moderate injuries. All necessary medical care is being provided," the regional head said.

The wounded are employees of a varnish and paint factory where a fire broke out as a result of the shelling.

According to Gladkov, two industrial enterprises in Shebekino were attacked on Monday. As a result of the shelling of one of the factories, a building for producing varnish and paint liquids caught on fire. In the second, there was no visible damage. "There were no injuries [at the second business]. All employees were evacuated to a safe distance," the governor pointed out.

In addition, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under fire; there were no casualties. However, a power line was damaged and the settlements of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shamino and Arkhangelskoe are now without electricity. "In the village of Kozinka, Grayvoronsky District, a shell made a direct hit on a hotel building and a car wash, which caught on fire," Gladkov added.