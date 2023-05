NOVOSIBIRSK, May 29. /TASS/. Three people have died and six suburban homes were destroyed in recent fires across the Novosibirsk Region, Viktor Orlov, the chief of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s regional office said on Monday.

The fires, which took place between May 24 and 28, also damaged three single-family homes, he said.

According to Orlov, , most of them the burning of dry vegetation.