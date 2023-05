DONETSK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on Donetsk for a second time on May 6, firing ten rockets, the DPR’s office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said on Saturday.

According to data posted on the office’s Telegram channel, the Ukrainian military opened fire at 6:30 p.m. Moscow time from positions in the village of Lastochkino. The Kuibyshevsky district was the target. The type of the MLRS was not specified.