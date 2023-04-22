Earthquake death toll in Turkey reaches almost 51,000

ANKARA, April 22. /TASS/. More than 50,000 people are listed as dead as a result of earthquakes in Turkey on February 6, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday.

"The death toll from earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras has reached 50,783," he told the CNN Turk TV channel.

The earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with nine-hour intervals in Kahramanmaras province in southeastern Turkey. Tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in neighboring countries, of which Syria was the most affected.