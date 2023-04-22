Ukrainian forces fire over 30 shells overnight into villages on Kherson Region’s left bank

GENICHESK, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 30 shells from barrel artillery at four settlements on the left bank of the Kherson Region on Saturday night, the region's emergency services told reporters.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Tavriysk, Vasilyevka, firing a total of 38 shells from barrel artillery. Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure are being specified," he said.

On Friday afternoon, the Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 20 shells at seven settlements in the Kherson Region, the emergency services added.