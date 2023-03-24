Over 70 munitions fired by Kiev troops towards DPR in past day

DONETSK, March 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired a total of 74 munitions towards populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said in the early hours of Friday.

"Over the past day, the mission has registered a total of 18 shelling attacks by Ukraine," the mission said on its Telegram channel, adding that those attacks involved 74 152mm and 155mm artillery shells.

The Ukrainian shelling attacks targeted Donetsk, Golmovsky, Yasinovataya and Yelenovka.

Four civilian residents of Donetsk were injured as a result of those attacks.