Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk – administration

DONETSK, March 19. /TASS/. A civilian was killed when Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the early hours of Sunday, the administration of the Kirovsky district of Donetsk said.

"According to initial reports, a young man was killed when Semashko Avenue [in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk] was shelled. He was in a car at the time of the attack," the district administration told TASS.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said a total of 15 rockets were fired by a Ukrainian multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) towards Donetsk at 00:23 a.m. Moscow time.

Shortly after, the mission reported that ten more MLRS rockets were fired at 00:45 a.m. Moscow time. Prior to that, three 155m artillery shells were fired at 00:42 a.m. All shelling attacks came from Krasnogorovka.

As a result of those attacks, three apartment buildings, a school and a supermarket were damaged.

A total of 11 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on Saturday, with 37 projectiles fired towards the republic’s cities and towns.