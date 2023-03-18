Ukrainian shelling leaves one civilian killed, four injured in DPR on Saturday

DONETSK, March 19. /TASS/. One person was killed and four were injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said early on Sunday.

According to the report, a total of 37 various munitions were fired during the 11 shelling attacks, registered on Saturday, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

A total of 14 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on Friday.