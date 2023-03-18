Six communities come under Ukrainian artillery fire over six hours – DPR

DONETSK, March 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian artillery shelled five communities in the Donetsk People's Republic during six hours on Saturday, the DPR’s office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination for Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to the data posted on the office’s Telegram channel, from half past noon and till 6.00 p.m. Moscow time the Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk were under fire. A total of 12 155-millimeter NATO shells were fired at the city. The Ukrainian military also shelled Gorlovka, Mineralnoye and Staromikhailovka. Eight 155-millimeter and 122-millimeter shells were fired.

Earlier, the DPR’s office at the JCCC said that one civilian was killed as a result of the explosion of a petal-shaped anti-personnel mine PMF-1 (Lepestok) in Andreyevka. The mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that a civilian was wounded as a result of a Ukrainian artillery bombardment. A woman was injured during the shelling of Staromikhailovka.

According to the DPR’s office, at 3.30 p.m. Moscow time, the Ukrainian forces hit Khartsyzsk with an MLRS.