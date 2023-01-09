Pilot, passenger killed in An-2 crash in northern Russia — local authorities

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. A pilot and a female passenger died when an Antonov An-2 plane crash-landed in the Nenets Autonomous Region in northern Russia, the press office of the regional head told TASS on Monday.

"The ground group reached the crash scene and confirmed the death of a pilot and a woman. The injured people are being taken to Karataika (the Karataika outpatient clinic) on snowmobiles. The staff of the Emergencies Ministry is working with the relatives of those injured," the press office said.

The crews of two helicopters with rescuers and medical workers are waiting for better weather conditions to depart from Naryan-Mar it said.

"The forecast is unfavorable for tomorrow as well and so far we will involve telemedicine," the press office said.

An An-2 plane heading from Naryan-Mar to Karataika and Varandei crash-landed 10 km from the settlement of Karataika on January 9. There were two crewmembers and ten passengers aboard the plane. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and 10 others were injured in the crash.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under part 3, article 263 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Violation of Air Safety and Aircraft Operation Rules Causing the Death of Two or More People Through Negligence’).