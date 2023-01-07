DPR says Ukrainian forces shelled town of Makeyevka second time so far on Saturday

DONETSK, January 7. /TASS/. The DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes said Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic for the second time so far on Saturday, ignoring the Russian initiative for a Christmas ceasefire.

"Shelling by Ukrainian armed formations toward <...> Makeyevka (the Kirov and Chervonogvardeisky districts) has been recorded. Six 155-mm caliber shells have been fired," the mission said on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces earlier on Saturday fired six rounds with a multiple launch rocket system toward Makeyevka. According to the mission, Ukrainian forces shelled DPR settlements seven times in the early hours of Christmas.

Putin ordered on January 5 that a ceasefire be established along the combat engagement line in the area of the special military operation from 12:00 of January 6 through 24:00 of January 7. The Ukrainian government has reacted negatively to the idea of a ceasefire for Christmas.

The Ukrainian military shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic, including Donetsk, multiple times after 12:00 of January 6. It was also reported that Russian military positions came under fire near Lisichansk. The town of Alyoshky in the Kherson Region was also shelled, with three people sustaining wounds.