Death toll in Ukrainian attack on Zaporozhye Region’s Vasilyevka rises to 6, official says

MELITOPOL, January 5. /TASS/. The death toll in yesterday’s artillery attack by Ukrainian forces against Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region has risen to six, with 37 people wounded, Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported on Thursday.

"The death toll in [Wednesday's] artillery strikes on the town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region has increased to six. Thirty-seven people were injured," he wrote on Telegram.

The region’s top official expressed his condolences to relatives and friends of those killed and pledged government assistance to the victims’ families.

Ukrainian troops shelled Vasilyevka on Wednesday. Earlier, the region’s officials reported five people killed and another 15 injured. The Russian Investigative Committee is conducting a probe into the attack.