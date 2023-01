MELITOPOL, January 2. /TASS/. A reconnaissance drone has been downed over the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said on Monday.

"The Russian Armed Forces’ air defenses detected and destroyed an improvised reconnaissance drone 35 kilometers north of the city," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Rogov, there are no casualties or damage.