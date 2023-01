DONETSK, January 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling left a civilian wounded in the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center to Control and Coordination said on Monday.

"A man born in 1988 suffered wounds in the Kirovsky District of Donetsk," the mission said in a statement.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces heavily shelled the DPR territory, including Donetsk, on January 1.