Death toll from fire at illegal nursing home in Russia’s Kemerovo rises to 13

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The number of people who died in a fire in an illegal nursing home in Russia’s Kemerovo, Western Siberia region, rose to 13, emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"According to the latest data, 13 people died in the fire," the source said.

The emergency services said earlier that the fate of seven people remained unknown.

According to a TASS source, the second floor of the structure was completely destroyed, there were 20 people. Various stores were located on the ground floor.

