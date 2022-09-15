Zelensky’s motorcade gets into accident in Kiev, president not hurt — spokesman

KIEV, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s motorcade got into a traffic accident in Kiev, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergey Nikiforov said on Thursday.
"A car collided with the Ukrainian president’s car and an escort vehicle," he wrote on his Facebook (outlawed in Russia as being owned by Meta Corp, which is recognized extremist in Russia) account. "Medics accompanying the head f state, administered first aid to the car driver and called the ambulance for him. The president was examined by a doctor. No serious injures were reported."
An investigation is underway.