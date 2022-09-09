Fire in Mercury mall in Ufa localized, says Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Firefighters managed to localize the fire in the Mercury shopping mall in Ufa, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"At 23:59 Moscow time the fire in the Mercury shopping center in Ufa was localized on 5,400 square meters," the press service said.

The message about a fire in the Mercury shopping mall was received at 19:36 Moscow time. At the time of the firefighters' arrival there was open combustion, according to clarified information, on the third floor of the shopping mall. Seventy-eight firefighters and 28 pieces of equipment were engaged. According to preliminary information, there were no reports about casualties.