Emergencies Ministry divulges number of wildfires raging in 18 Russian regions

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. More than a hundred natural fires are active in Russia, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Natural fires are active in 18 subjects and 101 hot spots still exist, the toughest situation is in the Ryazan Region," the ministry disclosed.

Difficulties with ongoing blazes also remain in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Here, a state of emergency was introduced in the forest zone, and in the Mari-El Republic, a state of emergency was introduced in one district.

Seventeen Emergencies Ministry’s planes are working to put out the fires, and paratroopers from the Aerial Forest Protection Service are also taking part.

In the Ryazan Region, seven of the Emergencies Ministry's air mobile groups, and an aviation group of 19 planes are working on the firefighting operations. They have already dropped about 13,000 tonnes of water to put out the blazes. In total, more than 780 people and more than 220 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.

"This week, hot temperatures in the Central and Volga Federal Districts will remain, which will have a negative impact on fighting the wildfires," the Emergencies Ministry noted.