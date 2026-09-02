Putin arrives in Vladivostok to attend Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Vladivostok, where he will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a TASS correspondent reported.

In particular, on September 2, Putin will hold a meeting on the development of the Far Eastern Federal District on the sidelines of the EEF. He will also be briefed on the results of the macroregion's development, after which new enterprises will be launched via video link.

The forum's plenary session, its central event, will take place on September 3. Putin will be joined by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar First Vice President Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. The Russian president is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with foreign guests.