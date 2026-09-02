Defense industry nearly 100% fulfills vital state orders — first deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian defense industry enterprises are fulfilling state defense orders for highly sought-after products by nearly 100%, and in some cases even exceeding targets, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our defense industry enterprises are demonstrating a high level of discipline in fulfilling state defense orders. For high-demand items, it's almost 100%, and in some cases, they even exceed them," he said.

Regarding the production schedule for highly sought-after items for 2027, it is currently being refined and prioritized based on troop needs as well as the effectiveness of weapons and equipment demonstrated during testing and actual combat, the first deputy prime minister noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East – Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.