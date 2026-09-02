Mohe-Nayba international transport corridor to be built in Russian Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Mohe-Nayba international transport corridor will be built in the Russian Far East, providing the shortest route between China's northeastern provinces and the Arctic coast, a TASS correspondent reported. The relevant agreement was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The Mohe-Nayba international transport corridor is a project capable of fundamentally reshaping the transport geography of northeastern Russia. The new corridor will connect the largest markets in the Asia-Pacific region with Yakutia, the Magadan Region and the Transarctic Transport Corridor. The project involves the construction of more than 2,900 km of new railway infrastructure, a deepwater port and a new border crossing with China. This will provide the infrastructure needed to develop mineral deposits, launch new production facilities, expand the freight base and bring products from the Russian Far East to international markets," Nikolay Zapryagaev, CEO of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, said.

The project includes the creation of a combined international border crossing with China, the construction of the deepwater port of Nayba, a new railway line of around 1,300 km from Nizhny Bestyakh to Nayba with access to the port, as well as a roughly 1,670-km railway line to Magadan.

The Mohe-Nayba corridor is expected to handle around 2 mln metric tons of freight per year, Head of Yakutia Aysen Nikolayev noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.