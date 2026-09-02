Russian Industry Ministry ready to expand support for businesses hit by Ukrainian attacks

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry is ready to refine and expand its support mechanism for businesses affected by Ukrainian attacks if necessary, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"If necessary, depending on how the situation develops, the Industry and Trade Ministry will work to refine and expand this mechanism," he said.

Manturov added that the Russian government continues to closely monitor efforts to deal with the aftermath of Ukrainian attacks on marketplace warehouses. The companies themselves are also making significant efforts to mitigate the impact of such attacks, including by rerouting logistics flows.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.