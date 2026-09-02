Indonesian president arrives in Vladivostok for EEF, meeting with Putin

TOKYO, September 2. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to photos published by the Indonesian president's administration.

Prabowo Subianto's second visit to Russia this year will include what will be the sixth meeting between the two leaders. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Indonesia is one of Russia's key, time-tested partners in the Asia-Pacific region, an influential member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and a prominent representative of the Global South and the Muslim world.

Prabowo Subianto's administration also noted that his invitation to the EEF reflects the close relationship between Indonesia and Russia, which continues to develop and strengthen through direct dialogue between the leaders of the two countries.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.