Over 35 international container voyages expected on Northern Sea Route in 2026

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. More than 35 international container voyages are expected along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) in 2026, up from 24 a year earlier, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexey Chekunkov told TASS in an interview at of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In 2025, 24 international container voyages were made along the Northern Sea Route, while more than 35 are expected this year. <…> At the same time, the contribution of international carriers to overall freight traffic is gradually increasing. This is an important indication that the Northern Sea Route is becoming increasingly attractive not only for Russian shipping but also for international maritime traffic," he said.

According to Chekunkov, freight traffic along the NSR is expected to reach around 40 mln metric tons in 2026.

The minister noted that as infrastructure develops and international shipping expands, the contribution of international carriers to freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route will continue to grow.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.