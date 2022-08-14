Death toll from Yerevan market blast up to two

YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to two as rescuers found one more body under the debris, the press service of the Armenian health ministry said on Sunday.

"One more body was found under the debris at the Surmalu market. So, now we know about two victims," it said.

According to Armenian Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan, twenty people cannot get in contact with their relatives who were at the market at the moment of explosion.

The health ministry said that 60 people were taken to hospitals following the accident, with 36 of them being in condition of moderate gravity.