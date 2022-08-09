Fire following blast at Crimea’s airfield localized — Crimea’s head

SIMFEROPOL, August 9. /TASS/. A fire that followed an explosion at the Saki airfield in Crimea has been localized, Crimea’s head, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Tuesday.

"The fire has been localized thanks to the joint efforts of the defense and emergencies ministries and local rescuers," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live channel.

The Russian defense ministry told journalists earlier that several aviation bombs exploded on the territory of the Saki airfield near Novofedorovka in Crimea. According to the ministry, no one was hurt and no damage was done to aircraft.

The Saki military airfield near Novofedorovka is used by the Russian defense ministry, including for naval aircraft. Apart from it, the airfield has a ground-based testing and training complex NITKA, one of Russia’s two such simulators to drill the skills of takeoff and landing of ship-based aircraft. Its size is equivalent to the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier.