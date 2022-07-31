Dozens of sabotage groups detained in Crimea since 2014 — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, July 31. /TASS/. Dozens of sabotage groups linked with Ukraine have been detained in Crimea since 2014, a Crimean government official said on Sunday.

"We understand that Crimea may be attacked by diversionists any time. Over the past eight years, the Federal Security Service (FSB) detained dozens of groups. Acts of sabotage have been stages, our military have been killed. Nothing new. The peninsula is the Black Sea Fleet base and a frontline logistics center. Sailors are fighting, Crimeans are helping people in Kherson and Zaporozhye," Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimea’s head, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that no one would ever be able to intimidate Crimea’s people.

Navy Day celebrations have been cancelled in Sevastopol on Sunday following the attack on the fleet’s headquarters in the morning. An explosive dropped from a drone device went off near the headquarters’ building. Six people were hurt - two received medium gravity injuries and four were slightly injured.