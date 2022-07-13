Three civilians killed, 11 wounded in DPR as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and eleven more were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Tuesday.

"On July 12, 2022, three civilians were killed, 11 were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s attacks," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired more than 470 shells during the day. "As of 22:30 on Tuesday, the enemy fired 478 shells of various types, including from BM-27 Uragan and BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch systems, and 155mm, 152mm, and 122mm artillery," it noted.

It also reported that a children’s home in Makeyevka and a Voda Donbassa company’s office in Donetsk were damaged, as well as numerous residential houses were damaged as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day.