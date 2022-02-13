Shooter apprehended in Sverdlovsk Region, source says

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. An unknown individual who opened fire from a residential building’s window in the city of Sredneuralsk in the Sverdlovsk Region has been apprehended, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"[The male suspect] has been detained," he said.

According to the source, the man was shooting at his wife. Currently, TASS does not have information on her condition.

As a source in the emergency services told TASS earlier, an unknown individual opened fire from a residential building’s window in the city of Sredneuralsk. According to preliminary information, the man was intoxicated, there were no casualties outside the building.