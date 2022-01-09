New York apartment fire kills 19 people, says agency

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire Sunday at a Bronx apartment building, Associated Press agency reported citing a source in the fire-fighting service.

New York Mayor Eric Adams called the fire "one of the worst fires witnessed during modern times."

More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in the hospital. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press conference.