ST. PETERSBURG, December 17. /TASS/. A fire broke out on Friday onboard a 20385-class corvette that’s being built by the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg, United Shipbuilding Corporation said on Friday.

"A 20385-class corvette that’s under construction has caught fire," a spokesman for the corporation said.

Fire fighters and Emergency Situations Ministry personnel are working to contain and put out the fire, he said.