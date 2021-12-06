At least 22 die after volcano eruption in Indonesia — local authorities

SINGAPORE, December 6. /TASS/. At least 22 people died and 20 more are reported missing after Mount Semeru, a volcano on Indonesia’s Java island, erupted, a spokesman for the local emergencies agencies told the DetikNews portal on Monday.

"Rescuers found more dead bodies, so, the overall death toll has reached 22," he said, adding that five bodies have not yet been identified.

The local authorities said earlier that at least 27 local residents were reported missing after the volcano spewed ash on December 4. More than 50 people were injured.

Semeru, the highest mount on Java, is one of Indonesia’s nearly 130 active volcanoes.