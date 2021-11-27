Fire at Sverdlov munitions plant eliminated, plant returns to normal operation

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 27. /TASS/. The fire at the Sverdlov munitions factory in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region, was eliminated, regional Ministry of Emergency Situations directorate told journalists.

"The fire was declared eliminated at 13:57 [local time]," the Ministry said.

No exceedance of maximum allowable concentrations of any substances have been registered in Dzerzhinsk after the incident, the city administration told TASS.

"A complex environmental pollution laboratory examined the air. No MAC exceedance has been registered," the administration said.

Following the suspension of technological chains over the incident, the factory reportedly returned to normal operation.

On Saturday, an explosion occurred in one of the factory’s shops, injuring two. There were no casualties. An investigation is underway.