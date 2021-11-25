Emergencies Ministry confirms evacuation of 236 miners in Kemerovo Region

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has confirmed information on the evacuation of 236 miners from the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Kemerovo Region where a fire broke out, the agency’s press service told TASS.

"Emergency rescue work is underway at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine. Some 236 people have been taken to the surface. The forces and equipment of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry are working at the site," the press service said.

The Kuzbass Emergency Medicine Center reported 40 people injured with two coalminers in serious condition following a smoke accident in the coalmine. According to a source in the emergency services, the number of those injured has increased to 41.

Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine was reported on Thursday morning. In all, there were 285 people inside, the majority of them left the coalmine. The evacuation is underway.

Set up in October 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region, Listvyazhnaya is part of SDS-Ugol, one of Russia’s biggest coalmining companies.