Emergencies Ministry confirms evacuation of 236 miners in Kemerovo Region

Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine was reported on Thursday morning

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has confirmed information on the evacuation of 236 miners from the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Kemerovo Region where a fire broke out, the agency’s press service told TASS.

"Emergency rescue work is underway at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine. Some 236 people have been taken to the surface. The forces and equipment of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry are working at the site," the press service said.

The Kuzbass Emergency Medicine Center reported 40 people injured with two coalminers in serious condition following a smoke accident in the coalmine. According to a source in the emergency services, the number of those injured has increased to 41.

Smoke in the Listvyazhnaya coalmine was reported on Thursday morning. In all, there were 285 people inside, the majority of them left the coalmine. The evacuation is underway.

Set up in October 2003 on the basis of the Inskaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region, Listvyazhnaya is part of SDS-Ugol, one of Russia’s biggest coalmining companies.

One person killed in coalmine accident in Kemerovo Region, 43 injured, authorities say
A rescue operation is underway
Hainan’s Sanya сity invests more than $6 million in coral reef restoration over 10 years
In some areas off the coast of Sanya, coral reefs cover more than 50% of the seabed, showing great progress in efforts to improve marine ecology
Putin says he tested intranasal vaccine against COVID-19
The President admitted that he didn’t experience any unpleasant sensations
Belligerent rhetoric shows Kiev’s wish to send Donbass conflict into hot phase — Lavrov
"Warmongering is the only word I can think of to describe Kiev’s aggressive plans," the diplomat said
Press review: Japan eyes oil stockpile release and Russia gets border supply-chain pains
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 22nd
Press review: US turns up heat on Nord Stream 2 and Gazprom faces Turkish currency jitters
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 24th
US’ Milley, Russia’s Gerasimov discuss security issues of concern — Pentagon
Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry announced that the two generals discussed ongoing issues of international security
Russian Defense Ministry: Israeli fighter jets launch missile strike on Syria from Lebanon
The on-duty air defense force of the Syrian Armed Forces destroyed ten missiles using the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S systems
S-550, S-500 systems to jointly defend Russia against hypersonic targets - source
In his words, S-550 and S-500 Prometei will form the backbone of Russia’s new network of air defenses
US takes aggressive action against China as well as Russia — Chinese Defense Minister
China and Russia oppose the fake democratic regime of the US, the fake multi-culturalism, as well as new forms of manifestation of the Cold War, Wei Fenghe stressed
Russia, ASEAN to hold first ever joint naval drills in early December
The large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev will represent Russia in the drills
Russian diplomat chides Swedish foreign minister’s ‘baffling’ comment on Moscow visit
According to Maria Zakharova, these comments do not reflect the actual content of the meeting, which was mostly focused on the OSCE’s agenda and efforts to resolve conflicts in the OSCE region
China demands US halt dialogue with Taiwan — Foreign Ministry
Zhao Lijian warned the Taiwan administration that its attempts to ensure Taiwan’s ‘independence’ with the United States’ support and undermine relations with mainland China are bound to fail
US military aid to Ukraine won’t change balance of forces in Donbass conflict — expert
The administration of US President Joe Biden is not interested in a dramatic escalation of the conflict, Director-General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov pointed out
Russian, Chinese defense chiefs ink military cooperation roadmap
On Tuesday, Sergey Shoigu and Wei Fenghe held a working meeting via videoconference
US military base in Syria comes under rocket attack — SANA
There is no information on casualties or damages
Gazprom may stop gas supplies to Moldova in 48 hours due to non-payment — company
According to the new contract, Moldova is to make current payments for gas 100% on time, and the deadline for the next current payment is November 22
US to keep imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 — Department of State
Specific vessels or companies that could be affected by the US restrictions were not named
Millions of people could start fleeing Ukraine amid hardships, top Russian official says
Nikolai Patrushev noted that the West took away people’s civil rights and sent some strata of the population into poverty
Investigation made final conclusions on Kursk submarine tragedy — Kremlin
The nuclear submarine missile cruiser K-141 Kursk sank on August 12, 2000, during exercises in the Barents Sea as a result of an explosion in a torpedo tube
Press review: Why Russia’s market plunged and US eyes sending advisors, arms to Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 23rd
Russia successfully counters US’ military threats — Chinese Defense Minister
Wei Fenghe also noted that China had completely withstood the US pressure and deterrence
Hainan plans to actively involve university graduates in promising projects
More than 900 students have expressed interest in this opportunity
Press review: Xi agrees to talk nukes with US and Russia, India ink huge arms deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 18th
India approves deal to produce Russian AK-203 assault rifles — agency
The decision was made during a session of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh
Lavrov calls sanctions against Nord Stream 2 "blatant example" of Western actions
Th top diplomat stressed that Russia responded to such unfriendly steps in a considered, adequate manner
Expert: Hainan becoming China's financial center
As the expert noted, China's southernmost province "is attracting everyone’s undivided attention" since last June
Kremlin lacks details on US Javelin anti-tank missiles used in Donbass
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov notes that the situation in the region remains very tense
US may sanction two vessels, one entity involved in Nord Stream 2 project — top diplomat
The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019, as amended
US blacklists Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
The Department of Commerce also added 27 entities into its list of legal entities, whose operations can contradict interests of the US national security and foreign policy
Russia to resume test-launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile from submarine in 2024
According to the source, the tests will be carried out from the Project 885M submarine Perm that will differ from its predecessors by a slightly altered design
US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia this month — Shoigu
Russia’s Defense Minister said that the minimal distance from our state border was 20 km
Russia ready to support China in lunar station project, says top senator
In March 2021, Roscosmos and CNSA signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in creating the International Scientific Lunar Station
Russia to launch mass production of world’s heaviest transport helicopter in 2022
There are a few flights remaining to wrap up the Mi-26T2V’s flight tests, CEO of the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer Andrei Boginsky revealed
Helicopters of Russia CEO lauds Mi-28NEs, Ka-52s as top-notch rotorcraft
The Mi-28NE made its international debut at the Dubai Airshow hosted in the UAE, becoming one of its highlights
Russia’s defense chief lauds extension of missile launch notification deal with China
As Sergey Shoigu said, "a further exchange of information will contribute to continuing bilateral cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening mutual trust in the military field"
Vaygach icebreaker leads caravan towards ships drifting near New Siberian Islands
Presently, Atomflot’s three nuclear-powered icebreakers are working in the Northern Sea Route - the Yamal, the Taimyr and the Vaygach
Serbian president praises military-technical cooperation with Russia
Russia earlier handed over 30 T-72MS tanks and 30 BRDM-2MS armored personnel carriers worth 75 million euros to Serbia
Putin stresses importance to discuss Mideast situation at meeting with Palestinian leader
The Russian president thanked Mahmoud Abbas for accepting the invitation to visit Russia
Kremlin hails Russian doctors’ open letter to COVID-19 anti-vaxxers
The letter is addressed to both anti-vaxxers in general and particular people
Hainan’s Haikou city creates 10,000 new jobs in 10 days thanks to mass campaign
New jobs were created by expanding the staff at some 600 local companies
Russia alarmed by Germany and France’s refusal to uphold implementation of Minsk accords
The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics fulfill their obligations, Ukraine has publicly withdrawn from them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled
Topic of Ukraine will be touched upon at Putin-Biden meeting — Lavrov
On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that video format would be more preferable for the meeting between Putin and Biden
Reports on concentration of Russian troops at border with Ukraine are false — intelligence
The United States and the European Union are pushing Ukraine towards actions in Donbass, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service noted
Russian General Staff head discusses international security with US' Mark Milley
A phone conversation was held on November 23
Russia to get Internet from space in 2024 — Roscosmos CEO
The state-run corporation has already received first funds under the program for research and technical efforts
Tourist bus crash in Bulgaria kills 45, including 12 children
There were a total of 52 people on board the bus when it crashed
Siemens, Russian Railways to develop high-speed train with average speed of 360 km/h
Work on the selection of suppliers has started already, President of Siemens Russia Alexander Liberov noted
Russian envoy slams US plans for new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as unacceptable
Dialogue through sanctions is violates international law, Anatoly Antonov stressed
Hainan's leading port opens its first transcontinental route to Indian Ocean
The creation of this transcontinental route shows that Yangpu's potential has significantly increased after container harbors were modernized
Russian Army operates around 170 battalion tactical groups — defense chief
These are the forces that are ready for deployment in an hour after an alert signal, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
