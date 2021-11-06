Explosives attack attempt prevented in Addis Ababa, says TV

PRETORIA, November 6. /TASS/. An explosives attack attempt has been prevented in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Saturday.

The police prevented the attempted attack involving explosives in the city, according to the report. No details of the accident are provided.

Meanwhile, large-scale rallies supporting the federal government and condemning the actions of Tigray's rebels aimed at dismemberment of Ethiopia, have been held in the capital and in the states of Oromia and Somali for the second consecutive day. The country’s Fana TV reported on Saturday that dozens of thousands of citizens participating in current rallies claim they are ready to provide necessary assistance to Ethiopian military forces.