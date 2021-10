MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Rescuers have finished their work at the site when an L-410 plane crashed in Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, earlier on Sunday, Marat Shigapov, deputy head of the republic’s department for fire-fighting and rescue work, said.

"Rescue work has been finished at the site," he said in a video circulated by the Ministry for Emergency Situations.

As many as 47 people assisted by 15 pieces of hardware took part in the operation.